Langley Community Services Society’s buildings were flooded between Nov. 14 and 16. (LCSS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley social service provider hopes GoFundMe can aid in flood costs

Langley Community Services Society has a big bill after their buildings flooded

Langley Community Services Society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay off a $50,000 insurance deductible incurred after recent floods damaged several of its buildings.

LCSS’s headquarters is in the 5700 block of 207th Street, and backs directly onto the Nicomekl flood plain. When waters rose between Nov. 14 and 16 due to the first of a series of massive rainstorms, the entire street became a lake.

Water got into the basement of a heritage house that is part of the headquarters complex, and damaged lower levels of other buildings and portables.

“All of our buildings had water infiltration,” LCSS executive director Sanjeev Nand told the Langley Advance Times last week.

A furnace and air conditioning units were destroyed, as well as stored items ranging from files to Christmas decorations.

The society, which works with immigrants and refugees, families facing domestic violence, and at-risk youth.

Although the society had insurance, the sizable $50,000 insurance deductible will be difficult for the non-profit to pay.

That’s why they are hoping members of the community will contribute to the GoFundMe, which was set up on Dec. 2.

“Your generosity will go a long way to help our society and if we raise more funds than needed, then all of the additional money will go to helping and supporting those that are the most vulnerable through our many programs,” Nand said on the GoFundMe site.

READ MORE: Langley non-profit faces $50,000 bill after flood damages headquarters

Even the playground at LCSS in Langley City is a mess after flood waters flung debris and a picnic table onto a play structure, said executive director Sanjeev Nand. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Even the playground at LCSS in Langley City is a mess after flood waters flung debris and a picnic table onto a play structure, said executive director Sanjeev Nand. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

