Langley stab victim, 46, taken to hospital Saturday with non-life threatening injuries

Police responded to the area of Crush Crescent and Glover Road

Cpl. Holly Largy said the incident did not take place in the area where the Langley man was found. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley RCMP responded to a report of a victim with stab wounds in the Milner area on Saturday night.

Police reported to the area of Crush Crescent and Glover Road around 9:40 p.m. to find a 46-year-old Langley man suffering from stab wounds, according to Cpl. Holly Largy.

She said the incident did not happen in the area and the victim had travelled there in a vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is not cooperating with police.

No other information about the incident is known at this time.

