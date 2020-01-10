Langley students and staff offered emotional support in wake of international plane crash

The district has sent a letter home to families detailing available resources

The Langley School District has made resources available for students and staff impacted by the airplane crash in Iran.

“The Langley School District has students and staff that are part of the Iranian-Canadian community,” superintendent Gord Stewart said in a letter sent home with students. “Our collective thoughts and sentiments are with the families and friends who are feeling the loss.”

He said if students and staff feel the need, they can receive some help.

“As always, counselling and support services are available at the school to futher support your child’s emotional needs upon request,” he wrote.

The letter also provides contact information for supports in the community, including START Team/Fraser Health for urgent mental health support for children and teens. That office can be reached at 1-888-782-7811. There is also the Crisis Line website crisiscentre.bc.ca.

Additional resources can be found on the school district website.