Amid a COVID-19 outbreak, the Langley School District has a plan to educate its students remotely. (SD#35/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley students resume instruction at home

Langley School District issued a letter explaining roll out for remainder of school-year

After an extended spring break kids in Langley are scheduled to resume instruction this week.

In a letter addressed to parents, students and staff, Langley superintendent of schools Gord Stewart outlines what the remainder of the school year will look like amid the ongoing pandemic.

“As we begin the formal delivery of instruction (this) week, I want to remind families that there is a lot of learning that can be accomplished before June,” Stewart said in a letter addressed April 9. “Our goal in our Continuity of Learning Plan is to do more than maintain learning but also to transform learning.”

The plan outlines information about transitioning to a “new education reality,” which starts Tuesday (April 14).

As part of the plan it is expected students and parents will begin at-home learning this week, while school staff will be available for questions and support by email and phone.

To help parents support their kids the district has made available guides for elementary and middle students and another for secondary students.

The guides provide a suggested learning framework and the importance of creating a workspace, while also making time for fresh air.

It also reminds parents and students to not be “too hard on yourself” and a list of resources to help families prep for the change.

Guidelines for graduation and student assessment this year have been set out by the province.

“To be ‘eligible to graduate’ means a student will satisfy all graduation requirements upon successful completion of courses they currently have underway and are continuing through to June 2020. This does not mean that students will graduate ‘no matter what,’” Stewart explained.

Meanwhile, teachers at an independent school in Langley have been personally delivering care boxes to help students complete the school-year.

“These teachers willingly gave up their whole day to keep their students occupied and see them smile,” said Grade 7 student Samah Sangha. “It is absolutely phenomenal what they are doing and they deserve some praise.”

The student at Murrayville Academy said teachers delivered school work to kids who attend Kindergarten all the way up to Grade 8.

Teachers visited Samah’s home at the end of March to deliver “boxes with pencil, erasers, work for the week, thoughtful letters and some candies.”

Teachers at Murrayville Academy plan to return each Monday to pick up completed work and deliver new work for the remainder of the week, Samah said.

For more information about how the province is rolling out remote learning visit the Ministry of Education website here.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

Just Posted

Langley students resume instruction at home

Langley School District issued a letter explaining roll out for remainder of school-year

Baby animals flood into Langley’s Critter Care wildlife shelter

The shelter is also in need of toilet paper, gloves, and bleach

Giants Sourdif and Shepard make NHL draft ranking

Players with Langley-based WHL team ranked 23rd and 149th

Stick to your local parks this Easter weekend, says Metro Vancouver

Two more regional parks close, Aldergrove and Campbell Valley remain open amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO: Langley City artist goes from social, outdoor creating, to indoor, solitary work to self-isolate during virus outbreak

‘I want to be safe and I want everybody else to be safe’

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

New cases in 20 senior homes, 11 new deaths in two days

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Vancouver Island police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown

B.C. resident creates ‘Stay-at-Home Campout’ to support COVID-19 efforts

Event scheduled for April 25 aims to help BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Most Read