Langley students resume instruction at home

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak, the Langley School District has a plan to educate its students remotely. (SD#35/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

After an extended spring break kids in Langley are scheduled to resume instruction this week.

In a letter addressed to parents, students and staff, Langley superintendent of schools Gord Stewart outlines what the remainder of the school year will look like amid the ongoing pandemic.

“As we begin the formal delivery of instruction (this) week, I want to remind families that there is a lot of learning that can be accomplished before June,” Stewart said in a letter addressed April 9. “Our goal in our Continuity of Learning Plan is to do more than maintain learning but also to transform learning.”

The plan outlines information about transitioning to a “new education reality,” which starts Tuesday (April 14).

As part of the plan it is expected students and parents will begin at-home learning this week, while school staff will be available for questions and support by email and phone.

To help parents support their kids the district has made available guides for elementary and middle students and another for secondary students.

Have you reviewed our Parent Guide for Supporting your Child’s Learning for Elementary and Middle School students? Check it out in the latest District update here: https://t.co/yqm4VjNVON #MySD35Community #Think35 pic.twitter.com/wEHTHrLHlk — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) April 12, 2020

The guides provide a suggested learning framework and the importance of creating a workspace, while also making time for fresh air.

It also reminds parents and students to not be “too hard on yourself” and a list of resources to help families prep for the change.

Guidelines for graduation and student assessment this year have been set out by the province.

“To be ‘eligible to graduate’ means a student will satisfy all graduation requirements upon successful completion of courses they currently have underway and are continuing through to June 2020. This does not mean that students will graduate ‘no matter what,’” Stewart explained.

Meanwhile, teachers at an independent school in Langley have been personally delivering care boxes to help students complete the school-year.

“These teachers willingly gave up their whole day to keep their students occupied and see them smile,” said Grade 7 student Samah Sangha. “It is absolutely phenomenal what they are doing and they deserve some praise.”

The student at Murrayville Academy said teachers delivered school work to kids who attend Kindergarten all the way up to Grade 8.

Teachers visited Samah’s home at the end of March to deliver “boxes with pencil, erasers, work for the week, thoughtful letters and some candies.”

Teachers at Murrayville Academy plan to return each Monday to pick up completed work and deliver new work for the remainder of the week, Samah said.

For more information about how the province is rolling out remote learning visit the Ministry of Education website here.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley School District