Students will be participating in the campaign by collecting donations for the Langley Food Bank. (Black Press Media files)

Langley students scare off hunger this Halloween

Students at H.D. Stafford are participating in an international campaign to end hunger

Students at HD Stafford Middle school are participating in an international campaign to end hunger by contributing to a local food bank.

The WE Scare Hunger campaign is part of ME to WE, an organization that runs programs that educate and empower young people, according to their website.

The middle school students are participating in the initiative to raise awareness about the causes of hunger and to contribute items to the Langley Food Bank.

School teacher Mundeep Bhamra said the public it welcome to contribute to the cause.

“Anyone who wants to drop off food can do so,” she said. “We have four tables set up in our front hallway, and they can just drop them on whatever colour table they choose, the tables are associated with our house teams.”

READ MORE: Harry Potter-themed house opens for Halloween in Langley

Like the Hogwarts houses in Harry Potter students belong to four different house teams who are competing to have the highest number of donated items.

“They get a house point for every item of food brought in,” Bhamra added.

The campaign will run from Monday to Thursday. All donated items will be dropped off at the food bank on Halloween.

Students participating in the campaign have a lot at stake.

“Bragging rights at the end of the year, a championship banner, and they get a barbecue or an ice cream sundae party, or something like that, at the end of the year,” said Bhamra.

