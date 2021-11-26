Langley survey aims to gauge economic health of residents

The survey is part of a project to tackle local poverty

Langley City and Township are aiming to tackle local poverty, and first needs to find out how residents at all economic levels are meeting their needs.

A 10 to 15-minute survey, which can be filled out online or on paper, is being distributed as part of the work of the Langley Poverty Reduction Task Group. Three people who complete the survey will win a $100 grocery store gift card.

The group is aiming to break the cycle of poverty and build a better community.

The survey will ask about people’s financial ability to meet basic needs such as housing, childcare, and support services, as well as access to education.

“We want to understand what prevents Langley residents from participating in the activities they need or want to do, what experiences are challenging or stressful, and what people need to feel more connected to their community,” said Kim Hilton, Langley City’s director of recreation, culture, and community services.

Are you making ends meet? Let's create a thriving #Langley! Complete the 15-minute Poverty Reduction Strategy Survey before December 10!https://t.co/fXy1XqgEHc pic.twitter.com/5b3fX4QEcy — Langley City (@LangleyCity_) November 25, 2021

“We would like to encourage all residents to complete the 15-minute survey, and then take part in the other engagement activities that are a part of this strategy,” said Patrick Ward, the Township of Langley’s strategic/social planner.

The survey is a project of the Healthier Communities Partnership, which is a joint initiative of Langley City, Township, and Fraser Health. It includes a number of public and non-profit organizations.

The Poverty Reduction Task Group is being funded by a provincial grant.

To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.ca/r/LangleyPovertyReductionSurvey, or pick up a paper copy at any Langley library branch.

