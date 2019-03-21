Langley takedown linked to murder conspiracy case

Mooen Khan (left) of Surrey and Pashminder (Jason) Boparai of Abbotsford have been charged with conspiracy to commit to commit murder. Police won’t say who the target was. (Police handout)

Turns out a murder conspiracy investigation targeting several B.C. gangs and involving multiple police agencies was behind a dramatic police takedown in Langley last June.

After one of the accused in the alleged conspiracy was arrested earlier this month in Kelowna, Vancouver Police Department media relations officer Sgt. Jason Robillard confirmed the connection in response to a Langley Advance Times query on Tuesday.

Robillard did not give details.

On Wednesday, March 13, Kelowna RCMP arrested one of four men charged with the murder conspiracy, 30-year-old Pashminder Boparai of Abbotsford.

Charges against Boparai, along with 22-year-old Moeen Khan of Surrey, 28-year-old Mustapha Ali of Ottawa, and 23-year-old Nobin Malonga-Massamba of Ottawa were announced in February by Taskforce Tourniquet, a multi-agency police gang investigation.

Only Ali and Malonga-Massamba were in custody when the announcement was made.

At the press conference , VPD Acting Insp. Lisa Byrne said police could not reveal the target of the alleged murder conspiracy, but said the individual is “very much believed to be someone involved in the gang lifestyle.”

Police did not provide specifics on the incidents that led to the four men being charged, but court records indicate the conspiracy offence allegedly occurred on June 4, 2018, while the weapons offences were on June 18, 2018, the day of the Langley takedown.

On that day, four men were arrested in Langley by the VPD’s emergency response team, including a VPD canine officer.

Described by police as “a high-risk vehicle stop” officers used “loud distraction devices” during the arrest, which some area residents mistakenly reported as gun shots.

Two firearms were recovered.

There was minor vehicle damage sustained during the arrest and one suspect received medical care for a dog bite, the VPD said.

READ MORE: Four arrested in Langley police takedown

Tourniquet has targeted four major, violent crime groups for multiple offences, including murders, shootings, and other violent crimes.

Member agencies include the VPD, Langley RCMP, Surrey RCMP, Delta Police, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC (CFSEU-BC) and several other forces.

So far, police said, the Taskforce Tourniquet investigation has resulted in 209 charges against 38 individuals and led to the seizure of more than 170 firearms, over 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 40 kilograms of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, and more than $2 million worth of cash, jewelry, and high-end vehicles.

Following the arrest of Boparai, police said alleged co-conspirator Moeen Khan of Surrey remains at large and should turn himself into authorities.

Anyone who may have any information about Moeen Khan’s whereabouts, is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

– with files from Vikki Hopes

