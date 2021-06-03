Langley teacher pledges $25 for every student victory in Terry Fox school-run skills challenge

Walnut Grove Secondary School teacher Linda Baker has pledged to donate $25 for every student victory in a challenge against physical education teacher Terry Stead during Friday, June 4, 2021 Terry Fox run. (WGGS/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Walnut Grove Secondary School teacher has pledged to donate $25 for every student who reigns victorious in a challenge during Friday’s school-based Terry Fox run.

Walnut Grove students have been fundraising for the Terry Fox Foundation ahead of Friday’s school run, but they will have an opportunity to increase their current $16,000 donation total when they meet with physical education teacher Terry Stead at station three on the course.

The run, organized on school grounds, is set up to include six stations. Students will begin at station one where they will participate in a matching activity before racing off to the dunk tank at station two, but it’s station three where students have an opportunity to add to the fundraising total.

At station three students will go head-to-head against Stead in a water balloon fight, a sprint race, a ping-pong match among other challenges – for each student victory Baker will donate $25 to the cause.

“It’s been run by Rosemary Davis for several years, but she’s retiring this year,” Baker said about the event. “So we wanted to go out in as much of a bang as we could.”

Davis has “championed the Terry Fox cause for decades,” school-principal Logan Kitteringham told the Langley Advance Times. He credits Davis with helping the school raise more than $267,000 for the foundation during her time there.

“You will hear her story in the video,” Kitteringham added, referring to the video the school produced about the history of Terry Fox.

It was important to staff this annual event carried on despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

“We did not want to see this long standing tradition stop because of the pandemic,” Kitteringham said. “We also needed to badly boost morale for both staff and students.”

Students will complete the run at station six where they will be met with donuts from Tim Hortons.

For more information about the Terry Fox Foundation visit terryfox.org.