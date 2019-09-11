Langley teen missing since Tuesday

Police say Rachel Fitz has not spoken to any friends

A missing 17-year-old Langley girl was last seen on Tuesday, say police.

Rachel Sky Fitz was last seen at her home in the Willoughby area, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Fitz has not accessed her social media accounts or spoken to any of her friends, and there is no indication she has used public transit, Largy said.

The missing teen is 5’6” tall and weighs 106 pounds, has blonde hair, and greenish-blue eyes.

Anyone who has information that can help police find Fitz is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.