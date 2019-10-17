Langley theft suspects caught on camera

Have you seen any of the people in these photos?

This man allegedly cut the chain on a donation box at a Langley restaurant.

From stolen clothes and boots to cash lifted from a tip jar, Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in recent thefts who were caught on camera.

The suspicious individuals whose images were captured include:

• A man who allegedly stole cash from the tip jar at Chopped Leaf in Willowbrook on Sept. 18. The suspect is Caucasian, about 30 years old, with brown hair, and he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and sneakers with yellow along the bottom.

• A woman allegedly stole two Nike hoodies from the Boathouse in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Oct. 7. The woman was wearing a green jacket and has long red hair held back in a pony tail.

• A man allegedly stole two pairs of Blundstone boots from Mark’s Work Wearhouse in Aldergrove on Oct. 8.

• A man allegedly cut the chain on a donation box at the Tim Horton’s on 200th Street in the Willowbrook area on Oct. 13.

• A man allegedly lifted a purse from a shopping cart at the Canadian Tire on Oct. 13.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects or crimes can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous. You can also visit www.solvecrime.ca.

A woman who allegedly shoplifted hoodies.

This man allegedly took a purse from a shopping cart.

A man who allegedly took cash from a tip jar.