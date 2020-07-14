Langley RCMP say this woman is one of two suspects in the theft of about $700 worth of cosmetics. (Langley RCMP)

Langley thieves make off with $10,000 worth of remote control cars

Police are also investigating the theft of a pair of commemorative bridge plaques

Langley RCMP are looking into some high-end or unusual thefts this month, including the heist of $10,000 worth of remote control cars and parts, and the disappearance of two metal commemorative plaques from a local overpass.

On June 23, it was discovered that a Big Steel Box container in the 6200 block of 203rd Street had been looted, its locks broken.

The container had held numerous remote control cars, batteries, controller units, and other parts. According to Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy, the items were related to a local business for RC racing.

A July 10 theft was even stranger. Someone pried off the two commemorative plaques that marked the 2007 opening of the 204th Street Overpass, which crosses the Langley Bypass and the railroad tracks in Langley City.

There hasn’t been a spike in metal thefts recently, Largy said. Depending on the price of various metals, the theft of wire, plaques, or old pipes may skyrocket, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue at the moment, so it’s unknown why someone went to the trouble to pry the plaques loose, said Largy.

Another major theft was on July 13th, when someone broke into a garage in North Langley and stole multiple mountain bikes.

The bikes are collectively worth almost $15,000, Largy said.

Also under investigation is the theft of about $700 in cosmetics from a Shopper’s Drug Mart on July 6, and the theft of about $100 in merchandise from Superstore on June 21.

Police released video images of two women suspected in the cosmetics theft, and of one woman suspected in the the Superstore theft.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

The suspect in a $100 shoplifting incident at Superstore. (Langley RCMP)

One of a number of stolen bikes taken from a North Langley garage. (Langley RCMP)

Someone stole both commemorative plaques from the 204th Street overpass. (Langley RCMP)

Someone made off with thousands of dollars worth of radio controlled cars from a Langley storage container. (Langley RCMP)

