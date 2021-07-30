Langley toddler rushed to hospital after fall from third floor window

A Langley toddler was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital Friday morning after falling from a third-storey window.

The fall happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the 20400 block of 82nd Avenue in Willoughby, according to Shannon Miller of BC Emergency Health Services.

Several paramedic units, Langley RCMP, and Township firefighters all attended, said Langley Township assistant fire chief Andrew Hewitson.

Miller said the first paramedics arrived in eight minutes.

Bringing in an Air Ambulance helicopter was considered, but the BC Ambulance crew opted to take the child to RCH in New Westminster by ground transport using an advanced life support crew.

A Township firefighter went along with the paramedics in the ambulance.

The child was in serious condition.

No further update on the child’s condition was available.

