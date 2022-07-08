Customers who try to sign into their Rogers accounts are greeted with a page telling them to check back later because of the company’s service outage. (Screen grab)

Customers who try to sign into their Rogers accounts are greeted with a page telling them to check back later because of the company’s service outage. (Screen grab)

Langley Township among those impacted by Rogers outage

Many tech services affected, including banking, 911, and more

The nationwide outage by Rogers Communications is being felt locally.

It’s also impacting people who aren’t Rogers customers because the effects are so wide reaching. The outage is affecting such things as 911 service, for instance.

E-Comm, the agency that provides 911 service to the region, advised people to find other ways to contact them, suggesting people could “use another carrier or a landline”.

“Please note that the 9-1-1 system is not compromised and remains fully functional. In the place of an emergency, please find alternate means of contacting 9-1-1 if you’re impacted by the outage.”

Langley Township announced its website is down during the outage. As of lunchtime, Langley City’s website was still operational.

There can also be impacts to debit cards, ATMs, e-transfers, wire transfers and telephone banking. Some places are accepting only cash, which many people no longer carry.

Canada Border Services said the outage may impact people’s ability to use the ArriveCan app, for those crossing the border.

While Rogers has apologized for the outage, there’s no information available yet when the problem is expected to be resolved. The company’s website includes a brief statement about the situation but no new information has been provided since first announced.

“Service interruption: We are currently experiencing a network outage and are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize and we will continue to keep you updated.”

Earlier this week, Rogers had service outage for several hours in the Surrey and surrounding areas.

• READ MORE: BC Ferries impacted by nationwide telecom outage

• READ MORE: Rogers/Fido customers without service

