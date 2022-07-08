Langley Township among those impacted by Rogers outage

Customers who try to sign into their Rogers accounts are greeted with a page telling them to check back later because of the company’s service outage. (Screen grab)

The nationwide outage by Rogers Communications is being felt locally.

It’s also impacting people who aren’t Rogers customers because the effects are so wide reaching. The outage is affecting such things as 911 service, for instance.

E-Comm, the agency that provides 911 service to the region, advised people to find other ways to contact them, suggesting people could “use another carrier or a landline”.

“Please note that the 9-1-1 system is not compromised and remains fully functional. In the place of an emergency, please find alternate means of contacting 9-1-1 if you’re impacted by the outage.”

Update: Some @Rogers customers may experience issues connecting with 9-1-1 because of a network outage. If you have an emergency, try calling 9-1-1 first. If your call fails, try again from a landline or cellphone with another provider. #911BC pic.twitter.com/1KHrbmUpcV — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) July 8, 2022

Langley Township announced its website is down during the outage. As of lunchtime, Langley City’s website was still operational.

Due to the nation-wide Rogers telecommunications outage, our https://t.co/PjD46UFlqa website and other communications systems remain affected including our registration system for programs and activities. Thank you for your patience while we wait for Rogers to restore service. — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) July 8, 2022

There can also be impacts to debit cards, ATMs, e-transfers, wire transfers and telephone banking. Some places are accepting only cash, which many people no longer carry.

Due to Rogers Network outage, 9-11 is not working for some people. In case of emergency, use a land line. Some ATMs are also not working and some taxis and shops are only accepting cash. If you are in need, you can access water and a meal at your local Gurdwara Sahib. — The Sikh Community of BC (Unceded Indigenous Land) (@BCSikhs) July 8, 2022

Canada Border Services said the outage may impact people’s ability to use the ArriveCan app, for those crossing the border.

While Rogers has apologized for the outage, there’s no information available yet when the problem is expected to be resolved. The company’s website includes a brief statement about the situation but no new information has been provided since first announced.

“Service interruption: We are currently experiencing a network outage and are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize and we will continue to keep you updated.”

Earlier this week, Rogers had service outage for several hours in the Surrey and surrounding areas.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

