Aldergrove’s community policing station, seen here on Sunday, Nov. 20, remains closed to the public, along with two other Langley Township stations. They were shut down due to the pandemic in March of 2020. Langley City’s CPO reopened in 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove’s community policing station, seen here on Sunday, Nov. 20, remains closed to the public, along with two other Langley Township stations. They were shut down due to the pandemic in March of 2020. Langley City’s CPO reopened in 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township community police stations to reopen in the new year

Langley City reopened its CPO last year

Community police offices in Langley Township will remain closed to the public until the new year.

The three stations in Aldergrove, Walnut Grove, and Willowbrook, along with the station in Langley City, were shut down in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

In July of 2021, the City’s community police station re-opened, but the Township stations remained closed.

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP readies to open City Community Police Office

An unsigned Township statement on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in response to a Langley Advance Times query, said the Township community stations were expected to reopen in 2023.

“The community policing offices (CPOs) are currently being used by RCMP members but have not yet reopened to the public since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

“Work is underway to hire staff and reorganize resources to reopen CPOs to the public in 2023.”

Aldergrove’s community policing station, seen here on Sunday, Nov. 20, remains closed to the public, along with two other Langley Township stations. They were shut down due to the pandemic in March of 2020. Langley City’s CPO reopened in 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove’s community policing station, seen here on Sunday, Nov. 20, remains closed to the public, along with two other Langley Township stations. They were shut down due to the pandemic in March of 2020. Langley City’s CPO reopened in 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City’s community police station at 100 – 20408 Douglas Cres. is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As well, the front counter at the main detachment in at 222nd Street and 48A Avenue is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday, and statutory holidays from 10.m. to 6 p.m.

There is also online reporting for some offences was rolled out in May of 2020 to handle less serious cases.

In the meantime, Langley RCMP’s community policing section has been organizing “Coffee with a cop” opportunities for informal meeting with residents at various local coffee shops in the Township and City.

READ ALSO: Coffee with a Cop offers Langley residents informal meetings with officers this month

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleyRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Premier Eby promises $230M in police funding for RCMP vacancies, new hires
Next story
Coquihalla open in both directions following police incident, investigation continues

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s community policing station, seen here on Sunday, Nov. 20, remains closed to the public, along with two other Langley Township stations. They were shut down due to the pandemic in March of 2020. Langley City’s CPO reopened in 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township community police stations to reopen in the new year

Send details about Langley events and activities related to the holiday season to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
CHRISTMAS FUN: Langley’s holiday activities have begun

Kristine Pemberton, a basketball player from the Nova Métis Heritage Association is a recipient of Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, a win she didn’t expect at all. (Special to Langley Advance Times/Sombilon Studios)
Langley youth amongst 10 B.C. Indigenous athletes receiving awards from the premier

Keian Blundell with dad Ryan and RCMP Staff Sgt. Major John Buis at Canuck Place (Ryan Blundell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Organizations reach out to the community for toy donations

Pop-up banner image