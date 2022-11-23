Langley Township community police stations to reopen in the new year

Aldergrove’s community policing station, seen here on Sunday, Nov. 20, remains closed to the public, along with two other Langley Township stations. They were shut down due to the pandemic in March of 2020. Langley City’s CPO reopened in 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Community police offices in Langley Township will remain closed to the public until the new year.

The three stations in Aldergrove, Walnut Grove, and Willowbrook, along with the station in Langley City, were shut down in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

In July of 2021, the City’s community police station re-opened, but the Township stations remained closed.

An unsigned Township statement on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in response to a Langley Advance Times query, said the Township community stations were expected to reopen in 2023.

“The community policing offices (CPOs) are currently being used by RCMP members but have not yet reopened to the public since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

“Work is underway to hire staff and reorganize resources to reopen CPOs to the public in 2023.”

Langley City’s community police station at 100 – 20408 Douglas Cres. is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As well, the front counter at the main detachment in at 222nd Street and 48A Avenue is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday, and statutory holidays from 10.m. to 6 p.m.

There is also online reporting for some offences was rolled out in May of 2020 to handle less serious cases.

In the meantime, Langley RCMP’s community policing section has been organizing “Coffee with a cop” opportunities for informal meeting with residents at various local coffee shops in the Township and City.

