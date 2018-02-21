A boarded up business in Fort Langley.

Langley Township considers meeting with Fort landowner

A major Fort Langley landowner has left some of his buildings boarded up.

A Fort Langley businessman, who has carried through with his promise to board up and leave vacant some of his Fort Langley properties, could be invited to talk to Langley Township council soon.

At Monday night’s meeting, Township Councillor Kim Richter put forward a notice of motion asking that Eric Woodward of Statewood Properties be invited to discuss his concerns with the council. But her motion will be not be debated or voted upon until a future council meeting.

“I would be more than happy to,” Woodward said when the Langley Advance asked if he would accept an invitation to talk to the council.

Woodward announced late last year that he was giving up on several planned developments in the village core near Glover Road. He has since boarded up a few businesses, and also owns a few vacant homes and lots just off Glover.

Woodward blamed an intransigent Township planning department for making it impossible to build his projects.

None of the three projects he had been working on had yet come before Township council for a vote.

The Township was also contacted by members of the public about tree cutting on Woodward properties late last week.

Langley Township is aware of tree cutting taking place and there’s nothing out of order, said Bill Storie, the Township’s bylaw manager.

“I was out there,” said Storie, confirming the cutting is allowed because the Township has no tree protection bylaw in place and the work is being done on private property.

Storie added that there is nothing significant about the trees being removed in terms of species or age.

Condition of the Coquihalla concerning for tourists

