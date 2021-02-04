Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese says the public will soon get to comment on the proposed property tax increase of close to four per cent. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township considers tax rate increase just under four per cent

Four more RCMP officers are planned for in the budget

Langley Township council will consider a property tax increase this year of between 3.79 and 3.99 per cent, said Mayor Jack Froese.

“I expect that staff will come back with something in that range,” said Froese.

The budget includes four new RCMP officers for Langley, and the budget including that addition to the local police would mean about 3.99 per cent increase.

The council asked for staff to come up with options that could bring that number down as low as 3.79 while still keeping the four new officers, Froese said.

Langley Township approved 10 new officers in last year’s budget, as a sort of “catch up” measure, as the number of officers on the local force had not been keeping up with rapid population growth.

However, the Township saved some money as all the officers did not arrive at once, or as scheduled. It takes time to train new Mounties, and the Township doesn’t have to start paying for their salaries and equipment until they are ready to join the local detachment.

In 2020, the Township received a $7.6 million grant of federal funds as part of the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.

READ MORE: COVID money comes to Langley City and Township

“Without it, I think a lot of municipalities would have been struggling,” Froese said.

Langley Township lost money this year on revenue from rec centres, including pools, ice rinks, and the Langley Events Centre, while costs for those facilities often stayed the same. Even when they were partly re-opened, they could take far fewer visitors due to distancing requirements, while needing more staff for cleaning.

Last year, the Township slashed its own planned tax increase from four per cent to two per cent at the last minute to try to cushion the economic blow of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was then just becoming serious.

There were concerns that many residents or commercial property owners might not be able to pay their taxes at all, but those concerns proved largely groundless, and almost all landowners paid their taxes.

Council will soon ask for public input on the annual budget.

LangleyLangley TownshipProperty taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming
Next story
Military police launch investigation after former Canadian defence chief accused of misconduct

Just Posted

Weekly COVID-19 infection totals in Langley have been dropping in recent weeks. (BC CDC)
COVID-19 infection rates dropped in Langley in January

The weekly infection rate declined in line with the region’s trends

The Spread the Local Love campaign pairs local shopping with donations to local charities, like the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. (BCLC)
‘Spread the Local Love’ puts funds into Langley hospital

Fundraiser is backed by BC Lottery Corporation

Langley resident Eileen Bevis won $4.2 million through Lotto 649. (BCLC/Special to The Star)
Trying something new pays off for Langley Lotto winner

Eileen Bevis bought her $4.2 million-winning ticket at Save-On Foods in Aldergrove

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese says the public will soon get to comment on the proposed property tax increase of close to four per cent. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township considers tax rate increase just under four per cent

Four more RCMP officers are planned for in the budget

Pastor David Jamieson in the sanctuary of the Adventists’ Church in the Valley. (Aldergrove Star files)
‘The church is not a building, the church is its people’

Though Church in the Valley remains closed, pastor David Jamieson is full of optimism

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Officers claim they witnessed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before the owner was arrested

Most Read