Langley Township council briefs: Fish engineering, new developments, and the ‘Sandwich Effect’

No one wants their neighbourhood to flood, but what effects do flood-control measures have on fish populations?

Langley Township will contemplate that question after Coun. Petrina Arnason raised the matter in a notice of motion during the meeting on Monday, May 27.

Arnason’s motion called for the Township to commit to the use of “fish friendly” flood control engineering.

Flood control engineering includes artificial wetlands and other infrastructure.

Aranason’s motion pointed out that much of the flood prevention works around the Township are now outdated.

The council voted to have staff prepare a report on the possibility of upgrading old infrastructure and making any new projects fish-friendly.

Development paused

Council voted not to move forward with a sizable development project near 200th Street, because the project’s plan for stormwater works isn’t ready.

The development, in the 7500- and 7400-blocks of 200th Street, and stretching as far as 202A Street, was intended to have 138 lots, with 63 single-family homes, 33 townhouses, and 42 semi-detached homes, a mixed-use building with ground-floor commercial space, and two apartment buildings, along with some townhouses with ground-floor live-work units.

Go for project

Council approved first and second reading on a new development project in the Carvolth area, at 20203 84th Avenue.

During the May 27 meeting, it passes final approval, the project will have 173 apartment units in two buildings.

‘Sandwich effect’

Langley Township will consider the impact on local RCMP of Surrey’s planned transition to a civic police force.

Coun. Steve Ferguson asked for a report to find out what impact the change might have on Langley’s staffing, and on integrated police units such as IHIT.

“I think we should be thinking about… the ‘sandwich effect’,” Ferguson said, of having civic forces on either side of the Langleys.