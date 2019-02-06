Langley Township council tackles budget

A number of cost increases will make it a challenging budget.

Langley Township councillors began grappling with this year’s budget, and with a number of new costs hitting in 2019.

The council has until May 13 to finalize a budget for this year, noted acting director of finance Karen Sinclair.

The increase in costs, if passed along to taxpayers, could result in a tax increase of more than seven per cent.

“I have no appetite to slap a 7.47 per cent tax increase on the public in Langley,” said Councillor Kim Richter.

Council is debating suggestions for cuts or savings to bring that down, starting Monday and continuing at another budget session Thursday.

Sinclair led the council through a presentation that included a look at many of the fixed costs that simply can’t be avoided.

The unionized Township workers are receiving a two per cent salary increase under their current contract.

The Employer Health Tax will also raise staffing costs, particularly since MSP premiums have only been cut in half, and won’t be fully eliminated until next year.

Fees for residents who pay for sewer, water, and garbage pickup are also going up.

There are increasing costs for new Metro Vancouver sewage treatment facilities, a new garbage pickup contract, and a request for $250,000 more for extra staffing for water services.

“This is required to maintain existing service levels,” Sinclair said of the last item.

For a typical house, water, sewer, and trash collection will see an increase of 9.07 per cent in 2019, up to $1,344 a year.

User fees like sewer, water, and garbage aren’t funded through property taxes, and are only charged to households that receive them. For example, homes on well water don’t pay for Metro Vancouver water services.

With water costs going up, the council batted around the idea of water metering.

“I know it’s not a politically fun thing to do,” said Mayor Jack Froese.

But Coun. Petrina Arnason noted reducing water use now could prevent the need for creating new reservoirs or major pipelines in the future.

“We are going into an era of water scarcity,” she said.

Public input sessions are expected on the budget later this month.

Langley is the fastest growing municipality per capita in Metro Vancouver, and growth expands the tax base but also brings new costs.

Asked whether growth pays for itself, Sinclair said her impression was it did not quite pay for itself.

Previous story
Battling overdoses through Langley workplaces

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cougars again taken down by Vancouver Giants

G-Men kick off a three-game road trip Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Prince George.

Battling overdoses through Langley workplaces

A local duo is trying to educate people about risks during the opiate crisis.

Langley Fraser Valley Rush player a standout in series against Okanagan

Hockey team wins two of three in weekend action at Langley Events Centre

Langley house prices drop below $1 million again

A slow month in real estate gives price relief to buyers.

Langley realtor gets one-month suspension after assault charges come to light

A local realtor was disciplined by the BC Real Estate Council.

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

Oshie dominant as Capitals beat Canucks 3-2

Ex-Cap Beagle gets standing ovation in return to Washington

Thieves swipe giant burger from B.C. restaurant

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwich

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Rescue team scours Cypress Mountain for lost snowshoer, later found at home

North Shore Rescue said three snowshoers were ill-prepared for the hike to St. Mark’s Summit

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Workers on strike at Vancouver Art Gallery

Workers reported to picket captains one week after notice issued to gallery managers

Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Changes will be implemented as soon as possible, Mike Farnworth says

Most Read