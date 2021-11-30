Langley Township crews, locals busy sandbagging against local flooding again

Lucas Charron, left, and Leo van den Boogaard loaded a pickup truck with sand at the Langley Township Operations Centre to use for sandbagging on Nov. 30, 2021. Heavy rains were causing localized flooding again around Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

As water levels rose again in Langley following another day of heavy rain on Tuesday, Nov. 30, Langley Township staff were sandbagging at two locations.

In South Langley, around the High Point development, sandbags were being deployed to limit additional development caused by the floods washing out the boulevard and trails in the area.

On the other side of the Township, crews were sandbagging around the Yorkson Drainage Pump Station, which is on an access road near 102B Avenue west of 208th Street.

That pump station deals with water from the Yorkson Creek and its tributaries north of Walnut Grove.

A Township spokesperson said crews were sandbagging there to limit flood water entering the building there and damaging electrical components.

Free sand and sandbags are available at the Township Operations Centre, 24 hours a day, at 4700 224th Street, as long as supplies are available.

Leo van den Boogaard and Lucas Charron from South Langley were there filling a pickup truck with sand to deal with an issue on van den Boogaard’s property as water was streaming onto his land during the rain. Other residents were picking up bags from a locker next to the sand pile.

