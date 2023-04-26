Langley Township unionized employees have approved a four-year contract that includes wage increases of two percent, three percent, 4.5 percent and four percent each year. The agreement was announced by CUPE 403 on Tuesday, April 25. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Township unionized employees have approved a four-year contract that includes wage increases of two percent, three percent, 4.5 percent and four percent each year. The agreement was announced by CUPE 403 on Tuesday, April 25. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Township employees ratify four-year contract

Retroactive to 2021, includes increases of two percent, three percent, 4.5 percent and four percent

Langley Township unionized employees have approved a four-year contract that includes wage increases of two percent, three percent, 4.5 percent and four percent each year.

The new agreement between the Township and local 403 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is retroactive to January 1, 2021 and will be in place until December 31, 2024.

In a statement issued Tuesday, April 25, CUPE 403 President Sara Manchester said members voted 90 per cent in favour of ratifying the deal in a vote held Friday, April 21.

Manchester said the contract “addresses our members’ key concerns and is in line with other municipal settlements in the region.”

CUPE 403 represents approximately 460 full-time members and an additional 450 part-time and auxiliary members, responsible for water, sanitary and sewer services, community development, road maintenance, design and construction, administrative services for the RCMP and fire department, as well as parks management and recreation services, including public pools and the museum in Fort Langley.

“The past several years have provided unprecedented challenges for members, both at work and in their personal lives,” Manchester commented.

“This new agreement provides some stability to counter the lasting effects inflation has had on the cost of living.”

Manchester also extended her “appreciation to mayor and council for recognizing the important role of CUPE 403 members in our community.”

READ ALSO: Taxes to go up 5.37% in Langley Township this year

READ ALSO: Langley Township rec workers join union

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipUnion wage deals

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bella Coola and area residents facing average 61.9 % property tax increase
Next story
Protected areas, fishing bans to help B.C.’s threatened southern resident orcas

Just Posted

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who’s also the member for much of Aldergrove. (Screengrab)
Abbotsford South MLA lashes out at NDP over crime, small business

Langley Township unionized employees have approved a four-year contract that includes wage increases of two percent, three percent, 4.5 percent and four percent each year. The agreement was announced by CUPE 403 on Tuesday, April 25. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Township employees ratify four-year contract

Mayor Eric Woodward announced the appointment of Jason de Roy as the new Township fire chief on Wednesday April 26. (Facebook)
New Langley Township fire chief named

Karina Collins has been in ballet since she was 12 years old. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley ballerina dances on stage in Sleeping Beauty production