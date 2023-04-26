Langley Township employees ratify four-year contract

Retroactive to 2021, includes increases of two percent, three percent, 4.5 percent and four percent

Langley Township unionized employees have approved a four-year contract that includes wage increases of two percent, three percent, 4.5 percent and four percent each year.

The new agreement between the Township and local 403 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is retroactive to January 1, 2021 and will be in place until December 31, 2024.

In a statement issued Tuesday, April 25, CUPE 403 President Sara Manchester said members voted 90 per cent in favour of ratifying the deal in a vote held Friday, April 21.

Manchester said the contract “addresses our members’ key concerns and is in line with other municipal settlements in the region.”

CUPE 403 represents approximately 460 full-time members and an additional 450 part-time and auxiliary members, responsible for water, sanitary and sewer services, community development, road maintenance, design and construction, administrative services for the RCMP and fire department, as well as parks management and recreation services, including public pools and the museum in Fort Langley.

“The past several years have provided unprecedented challenges for members, both at work and in their personal lives,” Manchester commented.

“This new agreement provides some stability to counter the lasting effects inflation has had on the cost of living.”

Manchester also extended her “appreciation to mayor and council for recognizing the important role of CUPE 403 members in our community.”

