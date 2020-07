Fire Fighters are working to put out a structure fire at 7307 Telegraph Trail

Township fire crews are dealing with a barn fire at 7307 Telegraph Trail in Fort Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township fire crews are currently working to put out a barn fire at 7307 Telegraph Trail in the Glen Valley area.

The structure is located on the west side of Telegraph Trail, just off of 72nd Ave.

Crews are asking commuters to use alternative route while they are on scene.

More to come.

