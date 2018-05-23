Langley Township firefighters extract cow from fish pond

Bovine fell in after escaping from neighbouring property

Langley Township firefighters were called in to rescue a cow that landed in an outdoor fish pond Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department report of the incident said the animal was one of three that managed to wander away from their owner in the 25200 block of 72 Avenue. The report came in around 1:20 p.m.

Two bovines ended up in a five-foot-deep fish pond of a nearby property, and while one was able to get out under their own power, the other could only hold its head above water.

Four units and 15 firefighters responded.

It took about three hours, with the assistance of the cattle owner and what was described as a lifting crane, to get the cow out.

Township Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said the animal appeared unharmed.

“It wasn’t happy when we hauled it out,” Ferguson said.

The Langley fire department is unique in that it’s firefighters are trained and equipped to carry out large animal rescues, one of very few fire departments with that capability in B.C.

The department averages four or five large animal rescue calls a year, usually horses stuck in ditches.

