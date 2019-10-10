Hall 4 Willoughby firefighter, Andrew Ford; Hall 5 Brookswood firefighter, Daniel Craig; and Hall 3 Aldergrove firefighter, Natalie Amoore hold a cheque for $44,000 made out to Muscular Dystrophy Canada. The money raised for the organization was collected during the annual Boot Drive. (Jhim Burwell/Township of Langley fire department)

Langley Township firefighters raise $44,000 for muscular dystrophy

The annual fundraiser benefits Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Langley Township firefighters raised $44,000 over the course of three days for their annual Boot Drive.

“We just want to thank the residents who participated as well as the businesses that allowed us to go in front of their stores to shake the boot,” said Township fire Capt. Scott Brewer.

The fundraising event put on each year in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC) first started in 1954.

Last year Canadian firefighters raised over $3 million dollars for MDC, according to the organization – with more than $2 million of that raised during Boot Drives.

Money raised for MDC provides programs and services to individuals affected by neuromuscular disorders, their families and caregivers.

Firefighters from Langley Township were set-up in front of community businesses from Sept. 20 to 22.

“All seven fire halls had members out in their respective zones shaking the boot,” said Brewer.

Some firefighters put in more than 40 hours over the course of the three days to fundraise for the cause.

Brewer said the halls get competitive at times about who can raise the most money.

This year the winning fire hall was Hall 4 which raised $14,000.

The Langley City firefighters have not yet held their annual Boot Drive fundraiser.

