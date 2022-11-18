VIDEO: Langley Township firefighters rush to a three-storey home on fire Friday afternoon

Fire had reached the attic of a home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue

A home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue caught fire Nov. 18, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

About 20 firefighters rushed to a three-storey residential building on 201st Street and 24th Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. after a family reported flames and smoke coming from next door.

Assistant fire chief Dale Steeple said the smoke was coming from the backyard. The flames had reached the attic by the time six fire trucks arrived.

“But, the crews were fast to attack,” he said.

All the occupants were out on fire department arrival, and no serious injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

.

Stay tuned for updates.

.

Breaking NewsfirefirefightersLangley

A home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue caught fire Nov. 18, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)