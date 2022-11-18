A home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue caught fire Nov. 18, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley Township firefighters rush to a three-storey home on fire Friday afternoon

Fire had reached the attic of a home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue

About 20 firefighters rushed to a three-storey residential building on 201st Street and 24th Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. after a family reported flames and smoke coming from next door.

Assistant fire chief Dale Steeple said the smoke was coming from the backyard. The flames had reached the attic by the time six fire trucks arrived.

“But, the crews were fast to attack,” he said.

All the occupants were out on fire department arrival, and no serious injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

.

Stay tuned for updates.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfirefirefightersLangley

 

A home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue caught fire Nov. 18, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue caught fire Nov. 18, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue caught fire Nov. 18, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue caught fire Nov. 18, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saanich daycare kerfuffle reveals dire state of childcare in Greater Victoria
Next story
Plans to develop farmland, build condo tower preemptively rejected by Langley Township council

Just Posted

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
New B.C. Premier David Eby sworn in, announces $100 electricity credit

Vesta Properties has two residential towers approved for construction (models pictured) but the Township council made it clear that another proposed 45-storey tower will be a no-go. (Langley Advance Times files)
Plans to develop farmland, build condo tower preemptively rejected by Langley Township council

A home in the 20100 block of 24th Avenue caught fire Nov. 18, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Township firefighters rush to a three-storey home on fire Friday afternoon

The Grizzlies improved to 2-0 while the Shooting Eagles are 1-1 after both teams were victorious in week 2 action at Langley Events Centre of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Shooting Eagles, Grizzlies week 3 winners in arena lacrosse league action