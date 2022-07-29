Langley Township helps fund volunteer relief pilots group

Local pilots organized after their aid flights during last November’s floods

Volunteers played ‘Tetris’ to get goods into light planes during the November flood relief efforts based out of Langley Regional Airport. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township will provide a bit of financial help – more than was asked for – to a local group that provides help via airplane in major disasters.

British Columbia Airlift Emergency Response Operations (BC AERO) was founded by Shaun Heaps last year. It was created out of the ad hoc response of volunteer pilots during the November flood crisis, when pilots from Langley and other Lower Mainland communities flew in to regions that had been cut off from road access by the landslides that destroyed multiple B.C. highways.

Having applied for a grant of $2,500, BC AERO was granted $5,000 at the Township council meeting on Monday, July 25.

Mayor Jack Froese suggested doubling the grant, which is to come out of contingency funds. He noted that the price of fuel has gone up by quite a bit over the last few months.

Councillor Kim Richter noted that the Township will encourage BC AERO to apply for another grant in 2023.

Council was unanimous on doubling the grant, and voted 8-1 in favour of contributing the funding.

Earlier this year, BC AERO did a simulated relief flight dubbed Operation Thunder as a rehearsal for future operations.

