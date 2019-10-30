Langley Township hosts Climate Action event next week

A free event that will outline actions to mitigate climate change and prepare the community for a changing climate is being created by Langley Township.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the public is encouraged to learn about the new Climate Action Strategy, provide ideas and input that will help shape it, and hear from climate change experts. The free Climate Action Event, which will feature presentations and panel discussions designed to inspire participant feedback, will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Civic Facility’s Fraser River Presentation Theatre. To register, visit tol.ca/climateaction.

Joining Township Sustainability staff members for the event will be guest speaker Sara Muir Owen, UBC Program Manager at the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions. Opening remarks will be provided by Township Mayor Jack Froese.

“Climate change is happening. It cannot be ignored and we all have a role to play in making a difference, whether we are a resident, business, or a government,” said Froese.

Earlier this year, Township council accelerated the municipality’s climate action commitment by passing a motion acknowledging the climate crisis.

“For the past two decades, the Township has strived to be a leader in environmental stewardship, and there is always more than can be done,” Froese said. “All actions, big and small, have an impact. We are pleased to present this Climate Action Event to discuss opportunities to mitigate climate change and hear people’s priorities and concerns. We hope residents take advantage of this opportunity to learn and share and help make changes that will affect our future.”

The Township’s Climate Action Strategy will unify both mitigation and adaptions plans into one initiative by outlining actions that can be taken now to further reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, and help the municipality cope with anticipated climate change impacts.

“The Strategy is designed for both the Township as a corporation and the community as a whole, and will set new emissions targets and enact big changes in the areas of transportation, buildings, land use, and solid waste,” said Tess Rouse, the Township’s Manager of Energy Programs.

“Not only will the Climate Action Strategy produce environmental benefits, it will result in a community that is more livable, healthier, and resilient for those who live and work here,” said Rouse. “Climate change impacts all of us, so it is vital that we take action now to create a better Township and a better world.”

To learn more about the Township’s energy initiatives and climate action, visit tol.ca/sustainabletownship.