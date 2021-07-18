Langley Township named one of world’s top ‘intelligent’ cities

The community is ranked with cities in Vietnam, Russia, and Australia on the annual list

Langley Township was named one of the world’s top seven intelligent communities for its municipal policies. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township has been named one of the world’s top seven intelligent towns by the Intelligent Community Forum.

That doesn’t mean someone measured the average IQ of local residents – it refers to using everything from technology to public engagement to solve urban problems.

The communities that made this year’s list were:

Binh Duong Smart City, Vietnam

Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil

Langley Township, British Columbia, Canada

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Moscow, Russia

Townsville, Queensland, Australia

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

According to the ICF, Langley Township was chosen because it “puts its energies into engaging all sectors of the community in progress.”

The ICF noted that the Township has developed a heritage centre with the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations as part of truth and reconciliation efforts, and that local schools offer career exploration workshops and internships.

“The township forged a municipal access agreement that ensures equal, uniform and simplified access by ISPs to encourage competition, lower prices and better service,” the ICF said. “Its people are equally engaged in planning the future, most recently in advising on a cannabis retail policy to help profit responsibly from legalization.”

Mayor Jack Froese said he heard about the list last week.

“We’re excited to be in the top seven,” he said.

A stop intelligent community will be named later.

READ ALSO: Dedicated volunteers honoured by Langley Township

This is the first year the Township has appeared on the annual list. Moscow and Winnipeg have both appeared before.

“We again welcome a diverse group of cities and towns from around the world to the Top7,” said ICF co-founder Lou Zacharilla. “All have been using the ICF Method and working with other Intelligent Communities as mentors, with a specific goal of achieving this status for years. This list reflects their aspirations, and it very publicly rewards them for their hard work. We also salute the regions, cities and towns who do NOT enter our awards but use the ICF Method continually to improve and set a standard. The Top7 are our celebrated heroes, and the hundreds of others are our quiet heroes and the backbone of the Intelligent Communities movement.”

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipMunicipal GovernmentTechnology