Langley Township offers businesses courses in ecommerce, business resilience

A focus in online sales and navigating a changed business world is the basis of a bootcamp

Langley Township has launched a new program to help businesses develop and grow their digital marketing efforts, increase efficiency, and increase customer loyalty.

The last year has seen a lot of change in consumer shopping habits, as the pandemic caused an acceleration in the shift to online shopping, and many Langley businesses added online sales or pick-up options.

In cooperation with B.C.-based business incubator and accelerator, Spring Activator, the new online Langley Business Resilience Program offers a platform of tangible tools, training, and techniques. Registration is required; visit invest.tol.ca/resilience.

Registrants who complete the program are also eligible to apply to Spring Activator’s Launch Challenge. The winner will receive a $10,000 grant to launch a new business or product/service offering, or an existing product/service in a new market. Applications are open until Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

A three-part online bootcamp series, Mastering Online Growth, is also available to Township businesses free-of-charge; registration is required at the same Resilience Program website.

The bootcamp connects business owners with business experts in 90-minute sessions targeted to grow business eCommerce, excel in digital marketing, and increase online sales. The first webinar on eCommerce is being hosted on Wednesday, May 5, followed by digital marketing on Wednesday, May 19, and online sales on Wednesday, June 2.

Businesses can contact the Economic Investment and Development team at invest@tol.ca or 604-533-6084.

READ MORE: Chamber aims to aid Langley businesses with info, shop local campaign

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions growing for younger Canadians in third wave

