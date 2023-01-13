Langley Township opens survey on heating/cooling systems

The Township of Langley wants to know what residents thing about their home heating and cooling systems.

Township residents and professionals who install and fix the systems are being asked their thoughts and opinions about the systems in a survey available on the Township website.

The objective of the surveys are to help the Township achieve greenhouse gas reduction goals that are outlined in their Climate Action Strategy, including Big Move 3: Zero Emission Existing Buildings..

The survey for residents takes between five and 10 minutes to complete.

It is designed to learn more about their current home heating and cooling systems, in addition to the barriers and obstacles they may be face during the installation of a new heat pump system.

To fill out the form residents will need to know the square footage of their home and what year it was built in – estimates are fine.

And, if a heat pump is installed, what the costs were to install it, the electric service upgrade cost, and the rebates that were available to them. This information should be found on the heat pump invoice. However, estimates will be accepted if this information is not available.

Questions include what is the primary heating system in your home, if there are any other heating systems, what are the cooling systems being used, how old are the systems, and how do they perform. The survey also asks how the next home heating system replacement is going to be financed and what are the benefits and disadvantages of heat pumps.

The second survey is specific for HVAC companies and contractors who operate within the Township to find out how many heat pumps they currently install and the barriers they face while installing or promoting the pumps.

This survey should take about five minutes to complete.

Questions include what types of buildings do they mostly install heat pumps, how many in the last five years and what was the primary heating source before the installation of the pump. Also what reasons they are hearing that residents give for wanting a heat pump and what type of heat pump they are mostly installing.

The survey is part of a research project being conducted in partnership with the UBC Sustainability Scholars Program. Analysis will be completed in February, and a final report will be posted on the UBC Sustainability Scholars Project Library in the spring.

The deadline to complete the surveys is January 31, 2023.

For more information contact Sarah Maleska, environmental sustainability coordinator at Township of Langley at smaleska@tol.ca, or Jannatul Ferdous, UBC sustainability scholar at jannatul.ferdous@ubc.ca.

To fill out a survey go to tol.ca/en/connect/home-heating-and-cooling-survey.aspx.

