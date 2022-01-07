Langley Township plans to hire a dozen more paid call firefighters

Langley Township plans to hire 12 new paid call firefighters to help battle blazes around the community.

The successful applicants will not only fight fires and undertake technical rescues, they’ll have to provide first aid, drive fire department trucks and equipment, clean equipment and facilities, maintain the firehall grounds, and take part in training, drills, and practice sessions with the fire department.

“Paid call firefighters must have sufficient strength to perform prolonged and arduous work under adverse conditions and communicate with the public in a courteous and professional manner,” said the Township’s posting. “Preference will be given to candidates who are in a good physical condition, available to attend daytime incidents and evening practice sessions, and are able to respond to calls on a year-round basis.”

Applicants have to be at least 19 years old, fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and live in Langley Township.

Training is provided.

Visit tol.ca/careers to apply. The closing date is Jan. 21.

