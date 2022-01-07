Langley Township firefighters on scene at a house fire in January, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township firefighters on scene at a house fire in January, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township plans to hire a dozen more paid call firefighters

Physically fit people capable of handling a busy on-call schedule are asked to apply

Langley Township plans to hire 12 new paid call firefighters to help battle blazes around the community.

The successful applicants will not only fight fires and undertake technical rescues, they’ll have to provide first aid, drive fire department trucks and equipment, clean equipment and facilities, maintain the firehall grounds, and take part in training, drills, and practice sessions with the fire department.

“Paid call firefighters must have sufficient strength to perform prolonged and arduous work under adverse conditions and communicate with the public in a courteous and professional manner,” said the Township’s posting. “Preference will be given to candidates who are in a good physical condition, available to attend daytime incidents and evening practice sessions, and are able to respond to calls on a year-round basis.”

Applicants have to be at least 19 years old, fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and live in Langley Township.

Training is provided.

Visit tol.ca/careers to apply. The closing date is Jan. 21.

READ ALSO: Family, dogs escape as Langley home gutted by fire

firefightersLangley Township

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man turns snowy golf course into cross country ski track
Next story
B.C.’s south sees icy aftermath of snow storm, north to get hit with extreme freezing

Just Posted

A big snow dump overnight into the morning on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, followed by freezing rain, made for less than ideal driving conditions in Aldergrove and Langley. Despite efforts of clearing crews, some roadways in town were still difficult – even dangerous – to traverse. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Thanks to her snow angels

A power failure caused by a downed tree knocked out power for thousands of North Langley residents early Friday morning. (BC Hydro)
North Langley power failure delays school openings

Langley Township firefighters on scene at a house fire in January, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township plans to hire a dozen more paid call firefighters

Dave Sharma, owner of Alder Liquor Store, (right) served 33 families and handed out close 80 meal boxes on Christmas Day. (Special to Black Press Media)
Local realtor’s free Christmas, a ‘success’