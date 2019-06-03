Langley Township residents invited to speak at meeting on tree protection bylaw

The Township council is holding the special meeting for public comment

Langley Township’s residents will be able to comment on the proposed tree protection bylaw at a public meeting scheduled for next Monday, June 10.

The special meeting will be held starting at 7 p.m. in the Fraser River Presentation Theatre in the Township Civic Facility, located at 20338 65 Ave.

The Township is also accepting written submissions, which can be emailed to legservicesinfo@tol.ca.

On May 27, Township council gave two readings to the proposed tree protection bylaw, which is intended to regulate, prohibit, and safeguard trees on private and public land from being unnecessarily removed, killed, substantially cut (i.e. topped) or damaged. When a tree is removed, replanting requirements are proposed to sustain a healthy and viable urban forest.

Exemptions are proposed in the bylaw, some of which include the removal of:

• trees less than 30 centimetres in diameter at 1.4 metres from the ground

• trees for building additions and septic fields

• trees on developable lands (subject to development application review)

• trees on lands within the Agricultural Land Reserve or that can demonstrate farming activity

To view the proposed bylaw in its entirety and for more information, visit tol.ca/treeprotection.