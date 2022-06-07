Langley Township seeks feedback on exhibits, galleries for Salishan Place

New museum and cultural centre is expected to open next year

The walls of Salishan Place by the River started to go up in January. (Langley Advance Times files)

An open house about what should fill the galleries and exhibits at the Township’s next museum and cultural centre will be held on Thursday, June 9.

Salishan Place by the River is replacing the aging Langley Centennial Museum, in a project that is a partnership between the Township and the Kwantlen First Nation.

Already under construction, it will also house the Fort Langley Library, and provide indoor and outdoor community gathering places, a reception hall, an amphitheatre, and gardens with native plant species.

“This new cultural space at Salishan Place will be a welcoming, inspiring, inclusive, and creative destination in beautiful Fort Langley,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese. “We need your help to make it relevant and collaborative – a place that shares truth and invites reflection, learning, and respect.”

READ ALSO: Salishan Place taking shape in Fort Langley

The open house is June 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Fort Langley Community Hall at 9167 Glover Road.

There will also be an online open house, running from June 2 to 23, at tol.ca/salishanplanning.

People can also mail comments to Langley Centennial Museum 9135 King Street, PO Box 800, Fort Langley, BC, V1M 2S2, by June 23, 2022, or drop off a letter there.

The center is expected to open next year, and the Katzie, Matsqui, and Semiahmoo First Nations are also community partners in the project. Langley sits on the traditional land of all four first nations.

The name Salishan Place by the River reflects its physical location within the collective territories of the mainland Coast Salish peoples. It acknowledges hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and halq’eméylem, the Salish language dialects spoken here.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyhistoryLangley TownshipMuseum