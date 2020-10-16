Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township tackles retail cannabis applications

The meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 19

On Monday, Langley Township councillors are expected to debate the 20 applications vying for eight retail cannabis outlets that will be allowed in the community.

A special meeting of Township council will go over a staff report that examined all of the applications on seven major points.

The points include everything from whether the site has the required amount of parking and the right commercial zoning, to whether it’s within 200 meters of a daycare, park, or school.

The applications are not evenly spread around the community.

Council decided in April to allow one cannabis shop per neighbourhood, plus one extra one near the 200th Street highway interchange in the Carvolth area, for a total of eight outlets.

There have been eight requests for Aldergrove, three each for Fort Langley, Willowbrook, and the Carvolth area, and just one each for Willoughby, Walnut Grove, and Murrayville.

Just because there is only one request does not mean it will be approved, noted Mayor Jack Froese.

He said council can turn down an application if it doesn’t meet the criteria set under council’s retail cannabis rules.

“We’ll do a careful analysis,” said Froese.

According to a staff report, most of the applications meet between five and seven of the criteria.

Before any of the applications are approved, there will be a public hearing, and the council wants to hear from the community, the mayor said.

The public hearing will be held at a later date, after council has had a presentation and discussion on the applications.

The council meeting starts at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, and can be viewed via the township’s council video system online.

READ MORE: Total of 20 cannabis store applications submitted to Langley Township

cannabisLangleyLangley Township

