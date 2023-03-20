The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township takes budget feedback until March 27

Residents have until then to peruse the budget online and complete a survey

Langley Township will be accepting public input on this year’s budget and financial plan until Monday, March 27, at 4:30 p.m.

The new five-year financial plan, currently being debated by the council, proposes a 4.92-per-cent property tax, although that could change depending on what council decides in the coming weeks.

The planned property tax increase is down from the original draft budget a few months ago, which showed the Township facing up to 9.63-per-cent increase due mostly to rising costs.

Municipalities across the Lower Mainland have been approving budgets with tax increases close to, or above, 10 per cent in recent weeks, including Vancouver and Langley City.

The increases are being driven by the high inflation of the past year, as well as pledges to increase spending in certain areas, including hiring new police officers or firefighters.

Residents are being asked to view information about the Township’s current plans online at tol.ca, and to send feedback via survey to budget@tol.ca.

A vote on the property tax rate and budget is expected in early April.

If the budget is approved at the current proposed tax rate, it would mean an increase of $112.72 in taxes this year for the average local homeowner.

READ ALSO: Langley Township considers tax increase of 4.92%

READ ALSO: New $7.2 million grant doesn’t change Langley City’s tax increase

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Townshipmunicipal politicsProperty taxestaxes

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Home hit by bullets in drive-by shooting near Clearwater; police investigating

Just Posted

Giants forward Jaden Lipinski in action against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.(John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants score first and last, but Tri-City Americans get five in-between

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township takes budget feedback until March 27

At least eight Langley RCMP vehicles were in the area of 201st Street and 96th Avenue early in the afternoon Wednesday, Feb. 8. following the incident. (Langley Advance Times files)
IIO closes investigation into Langley gun range death

IHIT wants to talk to this person of interest, who entered Kellen McElwee’s apartment building the night he vanished. (IHIT)
Distinctive jacket may be key to mystery of missing man: IHIT