Langley Township takes budget feedback until March 27

Residents have until then to peruse the budget online and complete a survey

Langley Township will be accepting public input on this year’s budget and financial plan until Monday, March 27, at 4:30 p.m.

The new five-year financial plan, currently being debated by the council, proposes a 4.92-per-cent property tax, although that could change depending on what council decides in the coming weeks.

The planned property tax increase is down from the original draft budget a few months ago, which showed the Township facing up to 9.63-per-cent increase due mostly to rising costs.

Municipalities across the Lower Mainland have been approving budgets with tax increases close to, or above, 10 per cent in recent weeks, including Vancouver and Langley City.

The increases are being driven by the high inflation of the past year, as well as pledges to increase spending in certain areas, including hiring new police officers or firefighters.

Residents are being asked to view information about the Township’s current plans online at tol.ca, and to send feedback via survey to budget@tol.ca.

A vote on the property tax rate and budget is expected in early April.

If the budget is approved at the current proposed tax rate, it would mean an increase of $112.72 in taxes this year for the average local homeowner.

