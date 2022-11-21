The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township to take second look at several big developments

One project being reconsidered is a conversion of a rural area to industrial zoning

A number of development plans that were moving forward under the last Langley Township council have been put on hold after the new mayor called for reconsideration.

One of the powers of mayors in B.C. is to bring back items after they’ve been voted on, and ask for the council to reconsider the vote.

New Mayor Eric Woodward did so with three items at the meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, the first since the new council was sworn in.

The first was for a block of properties along 56th Avenue near 264th Street, which were to have been transformed from rural properties to industrial lots.

The eight lots would have added 36 more acres to the Gloucester Industrial Park.

READ MORE: Gloucester grows with addition of 36 acres of former rural land in Langley

READ ALSO: New development planned near R.E. Mountain in Willoughby

During debate last spring, Woodward, then a councillor, didn’t feel the Township was getting sufficient benefit for allowing the change, which would make the properties far more valuable for future development.

Development of the land was to include $2.8 million in environmental benefits and compensation, some land, and a $1.9 million community amenity contribution (CAC) to the Township for trail enhancements, rec facilities, and other projects.

The transformation of the properties from rural to industrial still has not been finalized, as the Metro Vancouver Board has to approve a change to the regional context statement, Township administrator Mark Bakken said at the Nov. 14 meeting.

“The matter is before the board,” Bakken said. That process could be paused by council, he noted.

Coun. Misty vanPopta said she wanted Township staff to talk to the landowners about a better CAC, more proportional to the value being created.

“I’ve never felt that the $1.9 [million] and the land exchange was enough for the amount of value that’s being created in this rezoning,” she said. “At this point, I would like staff to come back with a better offer.”

VanPopta’s suggestion of moving the matter to staff was approved, with Coun. Margaret Kunst opposed.

The council also approved reconsideration of two development projects, both by builder Qualico Mitchell Williams in the Willoughby area.

Coun. Tim Baillie said he wanted more information about roads, walkability, and density in both projects.

“I’d just like to have this explained a lot better,” Baillie said.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentLangley Township

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP serious crimes investigates after toddler found dead inside Kelowna home
Next story
BC Ferries engineers told to provide more detail on sexual harassment claims

Just Posted

A steel drum band was part of the Douglas Day activities at historic Fort Langley on Saturday, Nov. 19, which focussed in part on the personal history of B.C. founder Sir James Douglas, born in Guyana. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Douglas Day looks at the human side of historical figure

Lisa Vandenbiggelaar recently snapped this shot at Muench Bar, a section of beach along the waterfront at Derby Reach Regional Park in North Langley. It offers an unencumbered view of the Fraser River. It’s located just east of Grants Landing and accessed by trail off Allard Crescent. Watch for the plow. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Light fog lifts off the Fraser

226 pioneers and spouses, along with 115 dignitaries and invited guests attended the Douglas Day 2022 pioneers banquet on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Langley Events Centre. It was the first in-person version of the annual event since 2019. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A return to an in-person celebration of pioneers draws more than 300 to Langley banquet

Aldergrove’s Joel Waterman became the first player from Langley-based Trinity Western University to win a spot on the national team training camp. On Nov. 13, he was named to the Canadian team that will compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (TWU file image)
VIDEO: Aldergrove’s Joel Waterman is playing for Canada at the World Cup