Langley triple murder trial set to start soon

Early hearings and jury selection are set for August and September

The trial of a man charged with a triple homicide in Langley is scheduled for early this fall after several summer court appearances.

Kia Ebrahimian is charged with second degree murder in the deaths of his sibling, mother, and step-father.

He is due back in New Westminster Supreme Court on July 21 for a brief appearance. After that a voir dire hearing will be held on Aug. 4, and jury selection is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Ebrahimian’s trial is expected to begin on Sept. 19, with Oct. 14 set as the final day.

On June 13, 2020, emergency responders headed to a house fire in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in the Langley Meadows area. They found the bodies of Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, their mother Tatiana Bazyar, and Bazyar’s common-law husband Francesco Zangrilli.

One victim was found in the back yard, with injuries “consistent with” homicide, according to police. The other two were found inside the burned home.

Kia Ebrahimian, Befrin’s brother, was charged with murder a month later. He was 24 when he was first charged two years ago, and was the only occupant of the house who was unharmed in the incident.

If convicted, Ebrahimian would face life in prison, with a parole eligibility set somewhere between 10 and 25 years, determined by the judge.

Persons charged with criminal offences are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

PREVIOUSLY: Trial in Langley triple murder case not expected until next fall

PREVIOUSLY: Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire

'We are still not prepared': B.C. care home advocates call for action amid recommendations
Another dog owner reports run-in with coyote in Langley

