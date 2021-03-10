Okewoma Okumo, a first-year computing science student at Trinity Western University in Langley, has created an app that allows users to calculate their personal carbon emissions and take steps to reduce them. (Okewoma Okumo/TWU)

Okewoma Okumo, a first-year computing science student at Trinity Western University in Langley, has created an app that allows users to calculate their personal carbon emissions and take steps to reduce them. (Okewoma Okumo/TWU)

Langley university student, 18, creates award-winning app to reduce personal carbon emissions

‘Just at your fingertips, you can see what you are currently producing to affect the environment’

Langley university student Okewoma Okumo can help you calculate your personal carbon emissions, then take steps to reduce them, using an app that he created.

Okumo, an 18-year-old first-year student and computer science major at Trinity Western University in Langley, wrote the program for the Township of Langley’s Codathon: Coding Matters competition, and took second place, worth $1,000, for his project.

It was Okumo’s first time competing in a codathon.

“I was pretty nervous going in as a first-year (student), but I am very happy with the results,” he said.

The Codathon event, sponsored by Microsoft, required participants to build a prototype that runs on the cloud computing service, Microsoft Azure, and solves problems under one of five themes: climate and natural resources, farms and food, culture and inclusion, civic engagement, or transparency.

READ ALSO: Township of Langley says coding matters

Okumo’s greenhouse gas emissions calculator and environmental educator allows users to calculate their own personal carbon emissions that affect the climate, then provides information on how they can reduce those emissions.

“This app was created so that individuals can take what goes on in our environment into their own hands,” Okumo explained.

“Just at your fingertips, you can see what you are currently producing to affect the environment, ways to make your impact on the environment a good one, and ways to support both our community and our environment.”

Data collected by the app can be saved into a database to help civic leaders view trends and create action plans.

READ ALSO: Plan to fight climate change gets nod from Langley Township council

Okumo hopes to become a software engineer and work in “either a full-stack development position or a more front-end-focused development position.”

He also has athletic ambitions as a member of the TWU track team who competes in long jump, triple jump, 60 meters, and 200 meters.

“One of my biggest goals would be representing Canada on the world stage in competitions such as the Pan American Games, Diamond League, and the Olympics,” Okumo said.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau says Johnson & Johnson vaccine faces production challenges
Next story
Uber Canada seeks labour model allowing it to provide benefits to drivers, couriers

Just Posted

Okewoma Okumo, a first-year computing science student at Trinity Western University in Langley, has created an app that allows users to calculate their personal carbon emissions and take steps to reduce them. (Okewoma Okumo/TWU)
Langley university student, 18, creates award-winning app to reduce personal carbon emissions

‘Just at your fingertips, you can see what you are currently producing to affect the environment’

Tanya du Toit and her son Jensen. The du Toits are raising money to fund a trip to Toronto for a specialist surgeon to treat Tanya’s cancer. (Du Toit family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley mom overwhelmed by generosity as friends fundraise for cancer trip

Tanya du Toit needs to go to Toronto for a specialist surgery

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival puts out open call for artwalk. (Special to The Star)
Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival celebrates local visual mediums with online art walk

Fourth annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is scheduled for July 22 to 25, 2021

Students at a local school wrote letters to adults to mark the one year anniversary of the global pandemic. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley student letters giving COVID advice charm reader

Students offered hopeful messages and encouraged adults to keep everyone safe

The Murphy family will undergo Acts of Kindness’ Extreme Home Repair April 30 to May 24 (special to The Star).
Help Acts of Kindness charity build wheelchair-friendly home

People can donate via GoFundMe for Extreme Home Makeover, taking place April 31 to May 24

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The 2020 dip in Canadian fuel prices was short-lived, with prices in Metro Vancouver now climbing to around 150 cents per litre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Gas prices at many Metro Vancouver pumps nearing $1.50/litre

Gas analyst Dan McTeague expects the cost to continue to soar – to $1.60 per litre this May

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Most Read