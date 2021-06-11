Langley vigil for residential school victims brings forth powerful emotions

Tears from visitors even before evening event, organizer said

Even before a vigil for residential school victims and survivors in Langley on Friday, residents were arriving to walk and learn the history of how Indigenous children were taken from their homes.

Organized by the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society (LFVAS), the event included a walk through the Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Fraser Highway, with a ceremony at 7 p.m. that evening.

Signs and information on reconciliation and residential schools were be placed alongside the one-kilometre length of the path, along with 215 solar lights, one for each grave located on the former school site, said Katie Pearson, CEO of the LFVAS.

At the site during set up on Friday afternoon, Pearson said there have already been a significant number of people coming by, asking questions, and looking at the display of 215 miniature orange T-shirts near the interpretative centre.

“Lots of tears,” Pearson said of reactions. “Lots of gratitude for having the opportunity to take part in a walk like this.

The event is part of a healing journey for many people, said Cecelia Reekie, whose own father was sent to residential schools as a child. The first Indigenous Canadian elected to office in Langley, Reekie has spoken about her family’s experiences with the schools.

About 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families and sent to residential schools between the late 19th and late 20th century.

Reekie said the vigil was for people of all races and faiths.

One of those who came to walk the trail and read the information along the route was Marsha Miller.

“I just feel it affects all of us as Canadians, and we should pay our respects to the families and the children,” Miller said. “And we should not forget that there’s still work to be done.”

