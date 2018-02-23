Snow turned Campbell Valley Regional Park into a winter wonderland last winter. A significant snow day is expected today (Feb. 23) and work crews in the Langleys are prepared for the big dump. Langley Times file photo

Langley work crews prep for significant dump of snow

Work underway to keep roads as clear and safe as possible

If the snow blasts the Langleys as predicted today (Friday), municipal crews will have their work cut out for them.

Environment Canada called for 10 to 20 cm of snow into the evening from the North Shore out to Hope beginning around 9 a.m.

The snowfall is expected to end late overnight as the system moves south.

Township of Langley crews began their work at 8 a.m. and will be relieved at 8 p.m. by a night crew that will work another 12-hour shift, according to roads operations manager Brian Edey.

“The last couple of days we’ve been doing an application of salt brine, which is the liquid we put on the road to stop the snow from binding to the asphalt,” Edey said.

All 22 of the Township’s truck are currently on the road.

“We’re going over all our routes with both our salt and brine trucks,” Edey said. “That’s a combination of the large dump trucks with the sanders and then smaller two-tons with either small sanders or the brine tanks.”

The Township has a priority system, with ‘red’ and ‘green’ routes. The ‘red’ routes are main roads such as 200 Street and Fraser Highway while ‘green’ routes are collector roads.

City of Langley director of engineering Rick Bomhof says City crews are ready to keep local roads as safe as possible.

“We’ve got a full stockpile of salt at the works yard,” Bomhof said. “We’ve got an automatic system where we can get more (salt) in if we needed it.”

Before 9 a.m., one City truck was brining the municipality’s roads which prevents the snow from sticking as well, “and when the plows come around it’s easier to clean off the roads,” Bomhof said.

Bomhof said the City’s goal is to make sure all of the local roads are clear.

“That’s our policy: we take our priority routes and as soon as those are clear we go to the next level and the next level until all of the streets are cleared.”

 

The City of Langley’s snow priority map.

Township of Langley road maintenance priority routes.

Previous story
UPDATE: At least two hospitalized after plane leaves runway at Abbotsford Airport
Next story
Walnut Grove liquor store move turned down by council

Just Posted

VIDEO: Snowfall’s timing perfect for young sledders

Langley kids made the most of a district-wide pro-d day on Friday

Walnut Grove liquor store move turned down by council

For the second time since December, council has voted against the plan.

UPDATE: At least two hospitalized after plane leaves runway at Abbotsford Airport

Incident occurred around noon on Friday; Transport Canada investigating

Langley work crews prep for significant dump of snow

Work underway to keep roads as clear and safe as possible

TransLink says 28 new Skytrain cars to arrive early

The cars for the Expo and Millennium lines will now be delivered three years earlier

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Guards hold noon-hour protest over prison safety

Number of inmates, attacks on officers, increasing says union

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Heavy snow leads to school closures in Greater Vancouver

UBC remains open, but others have cancelled classes and exams

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Most Read