Cascades Casino will be closing amidst COVID-19 closures. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Cascades Casino to shut its doors admist COVID-19 closures

The Great Canadian Gaming Corporation closed 10 B.C. casinos Monday morning at midnight

Langley’s Cascades Casino is readying to close its doors as COVID-19 precautions continue to shut down large gatherings and public events.

Tanya Gabara, Gateway Casinos public relations director, said a confirmation will be announced shortly.

“We are working closely with government and expect a directive shortly from Government and BCLC to have an orderly wind down of our businesses and we are undertaking those preparations to close the casinos,” Gabara explained. “The exact timing of the closures will be confirmed shortly.”

Gateway Casinos additionally owns and operates five casinos in the Lower Mainland including the Grand Villa in Burnaby, Starlight Casino in New Westminster, and the Chances Casinos in Abbotsford, Squamish, and Mission.

The Great Canadian Gaming Corporation closed 10 B.C. casinos at midnight Monday morning to limit Coronavirus spreading.

READ MORE: BC Ferries cuts back service, closes Pacific Buffet to avoid spread of illness

Hard Rock Casino in Vancouver, River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, Elements Casinos in Surrey, Chilliwack and Victoria, Casino Nanaimo, Bingo Esquimalt, Hastings Racecourse and Casino, and Chances in Maple Ridge and Dawson Creek were all closed.

In a statement, the corporation said although there have been no cases at its casinos, the suspension of operations is in the public’s best interest and B.C. climbs to at least 73 COVID-19 cases.

The casino is a major employer that also directly contributes to the City by sharing 10 per cent of its net profits, as required under gaming regulations.

The City share, roughly around $6.4 million, has kept taxes 2.5 per cent lower than they would have been without the gaming revenue and additionally helped carry Langley City out of debt.

Cascades Casino money has also been used to carry out various projects including bridge deck repairs on 200 Street, Douglas Crescent rehabilitation between 204 Street and 208 Street, and work on 56 Avenue.

More information and updates on closures can be found at www.gatewaycasinos.com.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Coronavirus

