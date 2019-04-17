Langley’s Coleman not afraid of oil shutdown

As news of the UCP win in Alberta arrived, the longtime MLA wasn’t worried about a lack of oil

Langley-East MLA Rich Coleman was doubtful newly-elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will turn off the taps of oil coming to B.C., at least right away.

“There’s always elections, there’s always rhetoric,” Coleman said at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

Coleman, longtime Liberal MLA for northeastern Langley, was part of a panel including Langley Liberal MLA Mary Polak, Cloverdale-Langley City Liberal MP John Aldag, and Township Mayor Jack Froese.

News that Kenny, head of the United Conservative Party (UCP) had unseated NDP Premier Rachel Notley arrived during the question and answer session.

“Nobody should panic here,” Coleman said of the threat Kenney repeated many times during his campaign, to cut off the Alberta oil supply to B.C. over the NDP-Green government’s opposition to expanding the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Coleman did voice support for pipeline expansion, saying Alberta has just as much right to move their oil as B.C. has to ship its lumber.

“We need to get our resources in Canada to tidewater,” he said.

The main reason for expanding pipelines from the Alberta oilsands has been to reach new markets outside of North America, via shipping. Alberta oil trades a discount right now because there are not enough pipelines to get oil to either the east or west coast ports, though the gap between the price of Alberta oil and the general North American price has narrowed sharply since the start of the year.

The alternative to pipelines is “10 100-car trains a day” Coleman said, saying pipelines are a safer way to move oil.

The Trans Mountain pipeline, originally built in the 1950s, cuts through northern Langley. Local opposition has come from environmentalists and members of the Kwantlen First Nation, whose primary reserve lies near the oil line.

Aldag was also asked about Trans Mountain.

He noted the federal Liberal government’s purchase of the pipeline was a show of faith in the project.

But Aldag also noted that in the long term, there is to be a transition to a “carbon free” economy. The number of clean energy sector workers in Canada now exceeds the number of workers in the oil sands, he said.

Previous story
COLUMN: On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain
Next story
VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Just Posted

Man sentenced to 5.5 years for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival

James Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was charged in 2015 after cold case reopened

Langley’s Coleman not afraid of oil shutdown

As news of the UCP win in Alberta arrived, the longtime MLA wasn’t worried about a lack of oil

Township adopts $18 million policy to help revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown core

Woodward spearheaded the policy, which sends more Township amenity contribution funds to Aldergrove

VIDEO: fire forces evacuation of Langley apartment building

Damage to utility door at entrance to building parkade

Council ponders new funding policy to finish widening Langley’s 208th Street

The Township will look at a proposal to fund the project through regional development.

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies, another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C. and more

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Most Read