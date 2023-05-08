Langley’s community police offices help Mounties connect with residents

Community Police Offices (CPOs) aren’t just to report crimes, although that is one of the services available.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Rob Roffel is the supervisor of community liaison officers and oversees the offices.

Right now there’s CPOs open in North Langley (Carvolth), Langley City, and Aldergrove.

“The Community Police Offices provide police services to the public, as well a physical space for police officers to work on their investigations,” he said.

“The public can attend the front counters to receive a number of services including police information checks (formerly known as criminal record checks), police certificates for foreign schooling, work or travel, and verification for foreign pensions to name a few. The public can also report non-emergency matters to the front counters of the CPOs such as found property, vehicle break-ins, or information files.”

CPOs help RMCP members be in the neighbourhoods they serve.

“The public services offered may be physically closer to the members of the public versus travelling to the main detachment,” Roffel said. “The other value to the public is having police officers working physically in the community they serve. This can enhance their response time to an emergency call. The visible presence of the police working in the community also serves to enhance the sense of safety of the members of the public.”

And CPOs give the public a point of contact with the RCMP that may be closer to home than the main detachment in Murrayville.

“We anticipate now that the three CPOs are open full time, members of the public will take advantage of the convenience of having a location in their community to obtain common services such as the police information check,” Roffel said.

The Aldergrove, Langley City, and North Langley CPOs are all open to the public full-time. The Willowbrook CPO is open for police officers to work out of with no current plan to open it for public services, though. The Brookswood CPO is no longer open, he explained.

The pandemic has changed a great deal in society, including the local offices, but while they were shuttered to the public, they had a role to play.

“The pandemic negatively impacted the public service side of how the CPOs operated as this was closed to the public until recently. Thankfully as of [early May] all the CPOs are operating at full-time hours to serve the public,” Roffel noted.

“From an operational point of view, the CPOs were invaluable during the pandemic by providing distanced work spaces for police officers to continue providing 24/7 policing services.”

