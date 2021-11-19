Langley’s Credo Christian High School round up goods for flood victims

Credo Christian High School students sorted and packed donations Friday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Students, including Morgan Grim, Grade 10, and Grade 9’s Hazel Raap, created handmade cards to be distributed with the food and supply donations the school had gathered. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) An assembly line allowed students to sort, box and label donations efficiently on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Jaimee Huttema and Faith Minterhoud are two of the Credo Christian High School students who helped amass a large number of donations for flood and landslide victims. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Care packages containing toileties, food and snacks were assembled. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Students also spent some time Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, creating handmade cards that would be given out with the donations. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Students also spent some time Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, creating handmade cards that would be given out with the donations. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Credo Christian High School sent flyers to its neighbours asking for donations for flood victims and received a generous response. (Leanne Hofsink/Special to the Langley Advance Times) Students also spent some time Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, creating handmade cards that would be given out with the donations. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Credo Christian High School sent flyers to its neighbours asking for donations for flood victims and received a generous response. (Leanne Hofsink/Special to the Langley Advance Times) Students quickly sorted a large quantity of donations, and boxed and labelled them for transport to victims. (Leanne Hofsink/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Credo Christian High School students could teach the provincial government a thing or two about how to respond quickly to a natural disaster.

Students come from around the region to attend the religious school in Milner.

When the flooding and natural disasters started happening, the school mobilized, holding a food and supply drive. On Friday, the students and staff sorted and boxed up the items ranging from jam and crackers to pillows and toothbrushes.

It started with some photocopies. They papered the neighbourhood with a notice for the food drive and picked up donations Friday as well as bringing in contributions.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Leanne Hofsink, a special education assistant.

Faith Minderhoud and Jaimee Huttema are both Grade 11 students who welcomed the chance to do something to help those impacted.

“I thought it was really tragic,” Minderhoud said about the floods and landslides in neighbouring communities. “What’s going to happen to everybody.”

She lives in Mission which she said pretty much escaped the worst of the damage, aside from a wet basement.

Huttema lives in Aldergrove where thankfully her family lives in an area not impacted by the destruction.

“It’s devastating, seeing videos and photos of highways being complete destroyed, knowing that there are people on the other side, not being to get to their families, to their schools, anywhere.”

She knows how fortunate they are and how much it compelled her to want to do something for others.

“Seeing stuff on the news makes us more grateful for where we live and what we have,” Huttema said.

Minderhoud works at a dairy farm in Matsqui and was unable to get to work one day this week due to the damage.

“The dairy industry is really taking a hit with this,” Minderhoud said. “They can’t get grain. They can’t ship their milk. It’s just a mess for them.”

Minderhoud said she was so amazed by the neighbourhood generosity they’ve seen with this impromptu effort.

“Honestly I’ve been so happy seeing how much has been donated,” she said.

“It was so awesome to see all the students willing to help out,” Huttema added.

Hofsink noted that another group of students had headed to Abbotsford to help out at a flooded dairy farm Friday.

“You always hear about this happening in other communities,” Minderhoud commented.” You never think it’s going to happen to your community until it does.”

BC Flood