Langley’s Critter Care now selling face masks of the animals they rescue

Selling masks have become a source of continued survival Langley animal welfare organization Critter Care Wildlife Society – which is hoping to stay financially afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critter Care’s new online store is offering a way for supporters to draw attention to animal welfare by selling masks with faces of the animals they rescue or rehabilitate.

The face coverings, sold for $24.39 each, come in otter, black bear, raccoon, and fawn designs.

According to the website, which launched in late July, the masks come with adjustable ear straps to fit varying face shapes, and are available in different sizes to accommodate child and adult faces.

The outer surface of the masks “is printed on a premium breathable polyester fabric that won’t irritate your skin. The inner surface is made from a soft breathable cotton fabric,” said details posted online.

The masks also feature a pouch where customers can add their own filters, and come with two of their own.

All proceeds from mask sales go towards the non-profit, located in South Langley.

