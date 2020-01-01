Langley welcomed the first baby of the new decade at 12:19 p.m. on New Year’s Day. (Luma Pimentel/Unsplash)

Langley’s first baby of 2020 is here

A boy was born at 12:19 p.m. at Langley Memorial Hospital

Langley’s first baby of the new decade was born at Langley Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

A boy, Mason Gerald Gordon Richardson, arrived at 12:19 p.m. on New Year’s Day weighing 8 lbs. 12 oz., according to the Fraser Health Authority.

READ MORE: B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Meanwhile, the first baby born in British Columbia was welcomed at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, according to Fraser Health. A girl, Clarita, arrived at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The New Year’s baby is the first of over 40,000 babies expected to be born in B.C. this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

As of Dec. 18 there were nearly 41,000 babies born in the province during 2019.

READ MORE: What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Top baby names in B.C. for 2019 were Olivia, Oliver, Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to a report cited by the ministry.

In 2018, the top name was Liam.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed.

More to come on Langley’s first baby in the New Year.

Most Read