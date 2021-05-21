Langley’s highway interchanges are top three crash sites: ICBC

The 264th interchange saw the most impacts in 2020

The top five crash locations in Langley in 2020 – three on the Trans Canada Highway or its on and off ramps, and two on the Langley Bypass. (ICBC)

The five most frequent crash locations in Langley last year won’t be a surprise to local drivers, but newly-released ICBC data shows that one is seeing far more crashes than anywhere else.

ICBC released open data sets, including mapped data that identifies every police-reported crash in the Lower Mainland going back five years.

The 2020 data for Langley shows that the following locations had the most crashes:

1 – 264th Street and the Trans Canada Highway – 309 crashes

2 – 200th Street and the Trans Canada Highway – 189 crashes

3 – 232nd Street and the Trans Canada Highway – 114 crashes

4 – Fraser Highway and the Langley Bypass – 106 crashes

5 – 200th Street and the Langley Bypass – 104 crashes

The high number of crashes at 264th and 200th at Trans Canada were each broken down into two sets of crashes – one set for each location on the highway itself, and other set that included crashes that took place in the turning lanes and on and off ramps.

The high number of crashes has been a consistent issue for the busy highway interchanges, particularly 264th Street going back several years. Local firefighters have speculated that the reason there are more crashes might be higher speed – traffic jams farther west slow down traffic more frequently.

READ MORE: Langley intersections lead Lower Mainland for 2019 car crashes

READ MORE: Aldergrove bears brunt of highway crashes

We asked Langley Advance Times readers on Facebook about where they saw or worried about crashes.

Several noted the highway, including at 264th Street.

“264 and Hwy. 1 almost ALWAYS has a crash daily,” wrote Andrea Till.

Intersections on busy 200th Street were also mentioned frequently, including at 80th Avenue, the Langley Bypass, and 72nd Avenue.

“200 & 66 intersection (cars and trucks flying down hill) and trying to turn on 66 Ave. from 201 & 202,” wrote Lejla Pasalic.

“I drive rig in Langley,” wrote Cory Donald. “200th southbound at 80th people constantly cut from the far right right at the light… I had a near miss yesterday.”

This story contains information licensed under ICBC’s Open Data License.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashICBCLangley