Langley’s historic Berry General Store could be revitalized

However, council was cool to idea of building a gas station on site

A 93-year-old Langley corner store could be revitalized as part of a new development, but Township council isn’t sure if a gas station should be part of the process.

The Berry General Store was built in 1930 at the corner of 232nd Street and Fraser Highway.

For years it served the local farming community, and was for the last several decades of its operation known as the Old Country General Store.

But the store has been shuttered and boarded up for years.

A report to Township council on July 24 said that Mounpillar Enterprises wants a heritage designation for the building, and plans to restore the original building, as well as expanding business on the site.

The new structure, to the east along Fraser Highway, would include a gas bar and a mixed-use building with some housing on the second floor.

“I’m excited to see the Berry building revitalized,” said Councillor Michael Pratt.

But he said he wasn’t so excited about the gas bar.

The Township is working to encourage both active transportation – walking and cycling – and public transit, and there are already gas stations along Fraser Highway, he noted.

Adding another isn’t a small matter.

“They’re effectively a permanent structure,” he said.

Pratt moved that the project be referred back to Langley Township staff to work with the developer to come up with a project that doesn’t include a gas station.

The motion passed on a five to four vote.

The Township has recently been looking into more development of the industrially-zoned “employment lands” that front parts of Fraser Highway, mostly between 228th Street and 240th Street. That would include the area where the Berry store is located.

The goal is to provide more industrial land – in short supply across Metro Vancouver – and to create more local jobs.

