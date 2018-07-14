Thelma Boileau is president of the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary which is donating to the ER expansion. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Langley’s hospital auxiliary pinches pennies to kick in $1.5 million for ER expansion

The auxiliary’s contribution is the largest single donation by the volunteer group.

The Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary traces its history back to a group of local women sewing bandages for the First World War.

“We were made up of a number of community auxiliaries. One was called the Thimble Club,” explained auxiliary president Thelma Boileau.

That club sewed bandages to be used on soldiers in battle.

Health care and fundraising for health care have come along way since then. Despite being a volunteer organization, the auxiliary is very business-like in its approach to fundraising for the local hospital. That is what has allowed it to announce a $1.5 million donation to the ER expansion. The contribution means the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation has raised $8.5 million of the $15 million it said it would contribute to the $30.6 million ER project.

[Story continues below video]

Dr. Richard Hsu spoke at the celebration on Saturday to announce the auxiliary donation. He described how each patient to the ER is treated in the same space, whether it’s someone having a heart attack or someone requiring stitches for a cut on the foot. The new ER will have specialized treatment spaces, more beds, and more amenities for patients, their families and health care staff.

“The new department will allow us to stop troubleshooting a space that’s not set up for modern care,” he explained.

Within the expansion, the new family waiting area will be named for the auxiliary.

A volunteer organization of mostly women, the auxiliary continues to support the hospital but how it accomplishes this has changed over the years.

Over the 15 years, the auxiliary has donated $10.5 million to Langley Memorial Hospital with this latest contribution being its biggest single donation.

In addition to providing comfort services at the hospital, the auxiliary runs the gift shop and various programs to raise funds.

Its biggest endeavour is the Penny Pincher thrift store on Fraser Highway. A squad of volunteers sort the donations into different categories. Then teams of pricers devoted to the different categories price the items which then go out onto the sales floor.

“Many of our items are fifty cents and a dollar,” Boileau said. “It takes quite a few tea cups [being sold to raise $1.5 million].”

Boileau noted that the funds will be given over a couple of years.

“We didn’t want to have our donation so large in one year that we could not continue to participate in purchasing the equipment for the hospital because there’s always need,” she said. “So we decided that we would stage this donation.”

 

ER physician Dr. Richard Hsu spoke at the announcement of the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

July 14 was a reason to celebrate for the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary which has announced a $1.5 million contribution to the ER expansion. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary includes Volunteens, such as Sion Park and Yilian Zhao who were at the funding announcement on Saturday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

On July 14, the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation honoured the auxiliary of the local hospital for its $1.5 million donation to the emergency department expansion. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Roeintan Bolbolan made the rounds with cupcakes to celebrate the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donation of $1.5 million to the ER expansion. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Previous story
VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire
Next story
Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Just Posted

Cruise-in needs volunteers

This year will mark the second time that the Langley Good Times… Continue reading

It’s about to get hot: Special weather statement issued for Lower Mainland

Temperatures expected to rise and stick around till next week, Environment Canada forecasts

Plans afoot for more rental housing in Langley

Demand is rising, says a developer planning a large new project.

Highway crashes double in Fraser Valley, truck traffic also up steeply

Unclear if doubling of Fraser Valley highway crashes is linked to spike in truck traffic

Southgate church eyes new facility, farm in rural Langley

Church is applying to the ALC for non-farm use on a 15-acre parcel at 16 Avenue and 200 Street

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. RCMP investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti being posted on First Nations signs in the Kamloops area

B.C. rancher concerned after 2 of his cows shot near logging roads

Warning: story contains disturbing content

Most Read