Langley’s Labour Day weekend rodeo doubling capacity

Last year’s event sold out so organizers have added more seating and lots more entertainment

Members of the Bit-A-Bling precision riding team were at the Valley West Stampede press conference Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

More people will get to see the Langley-based Valley West Stampede, which is doubling spectator capacity.

“We sensed there was an interest in Langley to have its own rodeo, and we were right,” said Sheila Hicks, stampede president. “Last year was our first year, and we sold out. We were expecting to have 6,000 visitors in total and that’s what we had. So this year, we’re doubling it.”

The Langley Riders Society venue at 208th Street and 43rd Avenue has a bowl structure. Last year there was no public seating around the top of the bowl area. There will be bleechers added around the bowl for this year’s rodeo on the Labour Day weekend, and a massive tent to create a 300-seat bar which will be used for entertainment after the rodeo events wrap each day. Called the Train Station Bar, the 300-seat venue is in addition to a beer garden beside the rodeo ring.

The changes are to build on the successes of the 2022 event.

“A lot of it has to do with feedback from the public,” she explained. “I think keeping live music and dancing onsite right after the rodeo is going to be an extremely welcome to added feature. It’ll make it a longer day for everyone so that they can stay on the grounds and enjoy themselves a little bit longer.”

The rodeo organizers have teamed up with a local musician to broaden the entertainment options. Karen Lee Batten is an eight-time B.C. Country Music Association Award winner.

Batten through her company KLB Entertainment has organized performances by Dakota Pearl, Hillside Outlaws, Kadooh, Tanner Olsen Band, Moonshine Mollys, DJ Jack Daniel, and the rock band Topaz.

The stampede plans also include more food truck options, and more craft and fashion vendors.

A special opening dinner will take place on-site, Friday, Sept. 1 to kick off rodeo weekend. Tickets are $50 for the dinner.

Rodeo events will take place Saturday, Sept. 2, through to Monday, Sept. 4, starting at 2 p.m. daily with the grounds opening up at 11 a.m.

General admission will be $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. They are available in advance at valleyweststampede.ca.

The rodeo will feature bareback, ladies barrel racing, saddle bronc, and bull riding, as well as the crowd favourite mutton busting for kids.

Hicks explained that when they were organizing the rodeo, there was opposition in the community to some of the events so they deliberately went with non-roping events.

There’s $20,000 per event in prize money up for grabs by the competitors who come from across North America. Valley West Stampede is sanctioned by the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) but operates under a special permit because not every rodeo event is offered.

Hicks noted that in planning this year, they’ve tried to appeal to a broader section of the community. Booked are the Wildrose Trick Riders from Alberta, and Miss Rodeo Wainwright Harleigh Zack will be a guest ambassador on site each day, joining the Bit-a-Bling team for the grand entry each day. There will also be educational demonstrations.o

The organizers have also taken steps to deal with the weather, should the Labour Day weekend be unseasonably hot, arranging to have misting machines on site as well as more covered areas. Hicks noted that if, for instance, people need to bring chairs or tents to provide shade for their family, they can be accommodated.

While some community events have not been able to recover since COVID and changes in the economy, the rodeo is looking forward to another successful year.

“If we continue to have the community support that we had last year and were able to double our attendance, then we’ll be in good shape,” Hicks said.

Valley West Stampede president Sheila Hicks (left) and Karen Lee Batten spoke at the stampede’s press conference Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, about the many new additions to the event. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Sheila Hicks is president of the Valley West Stampede volunteer board and coaches the Bit-A-Bling riding team which will be at the 2023 rodeo. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)