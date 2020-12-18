Langley’s latest school virus case at middle school

Notices were sent to families at Peter Ewart Middle School

The Langley School District has announced a case of COVID-19 at Peter Ewart Middle School. (Langley Advance Times)

The Langley School District’s latest notification of COVID-19 in a school affects Peter Eward Middle School.

“Fraser Health Authority has confirmed a member of our Peter Ewart Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19,” the district said in a notification to the communityu. “They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the Peter Ewart Middle school community today. Thank you to staff, @Fraserhealth, and families for your support. Read the letter on the school or District website here: https://t.co/fkJtuaXyKb #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/uXcOhFYRTl — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) December 18, 2020

If a student or staff member was exposed, they will be contacted directly by Fraser Health. The exposure happened on Dec. 7, 8 and 9.

Anyone with any questions or concerns about the virus is asked to contact 811, a free public amenity staffed by nurses and other health professionals.

